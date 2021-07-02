Now Is A Good Time To Buy QuantumScape Corporation (NYSE:QS)

QuantumScape Corporation (QS) received a consensus recommendation of Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.6. QS has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 5 analysts who have looked at this stock. 3 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 2 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.07.

QuantumScape Corporation (NYSE:QS): Trading Information

QuantumScape Corporation (QS) registered a -5.4% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 14.44% in intraday trading to $32.35 this Tuesday, Jun 29, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -2.74%, and it has moved by 4.61% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -67.22%. The short interest in QuantumScape Corporation (NYSE:QS) is 26.38 Million shares and it means that shorts have 2.11 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $44.2, which implies an increase of 59.68% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $25 and $70 respectively. As a result, QS is trading at a discount of 152.89% off the target high and -9.68% off the low.

QuantumScape Corporation (QS) projections and forecasts

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated 0%. While earnings are projected to return 90.4% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

QuantumScape Corporation (NYSE:QS)’s Biggest Investors

QuantumScape Corporation insiders own 34.98% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 31.62%, with the float percentage being 48.63%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 333 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 11.11 Million shares (or 4.28% of all shares), a total value of $497.12 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 7.79 Million shares, is of Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Jr University’s that is approximately 3% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $348.81 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of QuantumScape Corporation (QS) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund. Data provided on Mar 30, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 3,732,157 shares. This amounts to just over 1.44 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $167.01 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.97 Million, or about 1.14% of the stock, which is worth about $132.97 Million.