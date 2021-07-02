Now Is A Good Time To Buy Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA)

During the last session, Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA)’s traded shares were 5,881,742, with the beta value of the company hitting 4.48. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $30.69, reflecting an intraday loss of -2.17% or -$0.68. The 52-week high for the MARA share is $57.75, that puts it down -88.17% from that peak though still a striking +97.17% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.87. The company’s market capitalization is $3.05 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 13.19 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 18.76 Million shares over the past three months.

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (MARA) received a consensus recommendation of Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.7. MARA has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 3 analysts who have looked at this stock. Neither of the analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 3 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.16.

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA): Trading Information

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (MARA) registered a -2.17% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 8.99% in intraday trading to $33.72 this Tuesday, Jun 29, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 4.1%, and it has moved by 21.79% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 193.97%. The short interest in Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) is 14.87 Million shares and it means that shorts have 0.79 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $48.67, which implies an increase of 58.59% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $42 and $54 respectively. As a result, MARA is trading at a discount of 75.95% off the target high and 36.85% off the low.

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (MARA) projections and forecasts

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 63.2%. While earnings are projected to return 75.7% in 2021, the next five years will return 50% per annum.

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA)’s Biggest Investors

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. insiders own 10.86% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 25.54%, with the float percentage being 28.65%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 164 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 7.55 Million shares (or 7.58% of all shares), a total value of $362.78 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 2.69 Million shares, is of Susquehanna International Group, LLP’s that is approximately 2.7% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $129.15 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (MARA) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund. Data provided on Mar 30, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 2,516,728 shares. This amounts to just over 2.53 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $120.85 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.18 Million, or about 2.19% of the stock, which is worth about $104.67 Million.