Now Is A Good Time To Buy Geron Corporation (NASDAQ:GERN)

During the last session, Geron Corporation (NASDAQ:GERN)’s traded shares were 3,187,515, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.1. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $1.47, reflecting an intraday gain of 4.26% or $0.06. The 52-week high for the GERN share is $2.36, that puts it down -60.54% from that peak though still a striking +17.01% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.22. The company’s market capitalization is $480.54 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 10.34 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 8.35 Million shares over the past three months.

Geron Corporation (GERN) received a consensus recommendation of Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.8. GERN has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 4 analysts who have looked at this stock. Neither of the analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 4 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.08.

Geron Corporation (NASDAQ:GERN): Trading Information

Geron Corporation (GERN) registered a 4.26% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 4.55% in intraday trading to $1.54 this Friday, Jun 25, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -3.29%, and it has moved by 5% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -7.55%. The short interest in Geron Corporation (NASDAQ:GERN) is 26.84 Million shares and it means that shorts have 3.21 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $4.25, which implies an increase of 189.12% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $3 and $7 respectively. As a result, GERN is trading at a discount of 376.19% off the target high and 104.08% off the low.

Geron Corporation (GERN) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that Geron Corporation has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Geron Corporation (GERN) shares have jump down -7.55% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -28.57% against 8.7%. Yet analysts are winding down their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to decline -33.3% this quarter and then fall -50% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 22.5% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $60Million as predicted by 4 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 4 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $60Million by the end of September 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $43Million and $108Million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 39.5% and then fell by -44.4% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated 0%. While earnings are projected to return 22.7% in 2021, the next five years will return 5% per annum.

Geron Corporation (NASDAQ:GERN)’s Biggest Investors

Geron Corporation insiders own 0.17% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 46.28%, with the float percentage being 46.35%. RA Capital Management, L.P. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 207 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 30.13 Million shares (or 9.46% of all shares), a total value of $47.6 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 26.48 Million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 8.31% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $41.84 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Geron Corporation (GERN) shares are SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on May 30, 2021 indicates that SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF owns about 11,630,136 shares. This amounts to just over 3.65 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $16.05 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 8.89 Million, or about 2.79% of the stock, which is worth about $14.04 Million.