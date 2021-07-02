Now Is A Good Time To Buy Frank’s International N.V. (NYSE:FI)

During the last session, Frank’s International N.V. (NYSE:FI)’s traded shares were 1,156,222, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.39. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $3.2, reflecting an intraday gain of 5.61% or $0.17. The 52-week high for the FI share is $5.44, that puts it down -70% from that peak though still a striking +53.44% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.49. The company’s market capitalization is $728.68 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.41 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.21 Million shares over the past three months.

Frank’s International N.V. (FI) received a consensus recommendation of Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.5. FI has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 6 analysts who have looked at this stock. 3 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 2 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.03.

Frank’s International N.V. (NYSE:FI): Trading Information

Frank’s International N.V. (FI) registered a 5.61% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 10.11% in intraday trading to $3.56- this Friday, Jun 25, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -9.09%, and it has moved by -10.86% in 30 days. Despite these dips, the overall price performance for the year is 16.79%. The short interest in Frank’s International N.V. (NYSE:FI) is 4.7 Million shares and it means that shorts have 3.88 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $5.38, which implies an increase of 68.13% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $4.5 and $7 respectively. As a result, FI is trading at a discount of 118.75% off the target high and 40.63% off the low.

Frank’s International N.V. (FI) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that Frank’s International N.V. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Frank’s International N.V. (FI) shares have gone up +15.52% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 40% against 21.4%. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 76.9% this quarter and then jump 70% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 8.2% compared to the previous financial year.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated -27.7%. While earnings are projected to return 33.9% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

Frank’s International N.V. (NYSE:FI)’s Biggest Investors

Frank’s International N.V. insiders own 28.34% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 57.94%, with the float percentage being 80.86%. Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 157 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 41.77 Million shares (or 18.34% of all shares), a total value of $148.27 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 15.8 Million shares, is of Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management, LLC’s that is approximately 6.94% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $56.1 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Frank’s International N.V. (FI) shares are Price (T.Rowe) Mid-Cap Value Fund and Price (T.Rowe) Small-Cap Value Fund. Data provided on Mar 30, 2021 indicates that Price (T.Rowe) Mid-Cap Value Fund owns about 19,525,420 shares. This amounts to just over 8.57 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $69.32 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 8.02 Million, or about 3.52% of the stock, which is worth about $28.46 Million.