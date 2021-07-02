Now Is A Good Time To Buy Castor Maritime Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRM)

During the last session, Castor Maritime Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRM)’s traded shares were 3,920,511, with the beta value of the company hitting 0. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $2.6, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.19% or -$0.01. The 52-week high for the CTRM share is $4.1, that puts it down -57.69% from that peak though still a striking +95.69% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.112. The company’s market capitalization is $233.89 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 4.73 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 74.65 Million shares over the past three months.
Castor Maritime Inc. (CTRM) received a consensus recommendation of 0 from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 0. CTRM has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 0 analysts who have looked at this stock. Neither of the analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and no one recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight.
Castor Maritime Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRM): Trading Information
Castor Maritime Inc. (CTRM) registered a -0.19% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 7.14% in intraday trading to $2.80- this Friday, Jun 25, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -5.45%, and it has moved by -20.73% in 30 days. Despite these dips, the overall price performance for the year is 40.54%. The short interest in Castor Maritime Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRM) is 3.24 Million shares and it means that shorts have 0.04 day(s) to cover.
Castor Maritime Inc. (CTRM) projections and forecasts
An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated 0%. While earnings are projected to return -106.3% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.