Now Is A Good Time To Buy Borqs Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRQS)

During the last session, Borqs Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRQS)’s traded shares were 65,415,139, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.02. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $1.13, reflecting an intraday loss of -22.07% or -$0.32. The 52-week high for the BRQS share is $3.35, that puts it down -196.46% from that peak though still a striking +28.32% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.81. The company’s market capitalization is $130.13 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 31.04 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 6.45 Million shares over the past three months.

Borqs Technologies, Inc. (BRQS) received a consensus recommendation of Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 0. BRQS has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. Neither of the analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.

Borqs Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRQS): Trading Information

Borqs Technologies, Inc. (BRQS) registered a -22.07% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 29.38% in intraday trading to $1.6 this Wednesday, Jun 30, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 26.12%, and it has moved by 25.56% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 14.5%. The short interest in Borqs Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRQS) is 1.71 Million shares and it means that shorts have 0.27 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $12, which implies an increase of 961.95% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $12 and $12 respectively. As a result, BRQS is trading at a discount of 961.95% off the target high and 961.95% off the low.

Borqs Technologies, Inc. (BRQS) projections and forecasts

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated 0%. While earnings are projected to return 1.9% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

Borqs Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRQS)’s Biggest Investors

Borqs Technologies, Inc. insiders own 13.26% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 4.81%, with the float percentage being 5.55%. Virtu Financial LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 19 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 229.17 Thousand shares (or 0.26% of all shares), a total value of $341.46 Thousand in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 203.07 Thousand shares, is of Bank of America Corporation’s that is approximately 0.23% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $302.58 Thousand.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Borqs Technologies, Inc. (BRQS) shares are Dunham Monthly Distribution Fund and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund. Data provided on Jan 30, 2021 indicates that Dunham Monthly Distribution Fund owns about 61,731 shares. This amounts to just over 0.07 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $72.23 Thousand market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 40.15 Thousand, or about 0.04% of the stock, which is worth about $59.82 Thousand.