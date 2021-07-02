Now Is A Good Time To Buy Ayro, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYRO)

During the last session, Ayro, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYRO)’s traded shares were 4,499,251, with the beta value of the company hitting 3.99. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $4.99, reflecting an intraday gain of 2.25% or $0.11. The 52-week high for the AYRO share is $11.5, that puts it down -130.46% from that peak though still a striking +50.3% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $2.48. The company’s market capitalization is $175.79 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.23 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.36 Million shares over the past three months.
Ayro, Inc. (AYRO) received a consensus recommendation of Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2. AYRO has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. Neither of the analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.24.
Ayro, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYRO): Trading Information
Ayro, Inc. (AYRO) registered a 2.25% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 4.59% in intraday trading to $5.23- this Thursday, Jul 01, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 1.22%, and it has moved by -6.2% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -17.93%. The short interest in Ayro, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYRO) is 3.98 Million shares and it means that shorts have 2.93 day(s) to cover.
The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $15, which implies an increase of 200.6% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $15 and $15 respectively. As a result, AYRO is trading at a discount of 200.6% off the target high and 200.6% off the low.
Ayro, Inc. (AYRO) projections and forecasts
An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated -48.13%. While earnings are projected to return 75.2% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.
Ayro, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYRO)’s Biggest Investors
Ayro, Inc. insiders own 17.97% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 24.21%, with the float percentage being 29.52%. Invesco Ltd. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 53 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 4.94 Million shares (or 14.03% of all shares), a total value of $32.03 Million in shares.
The next largest institutional holding, with 483.22 Thousand shares, is of Citadel Advisors LLC’s that is approximately 1.37% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $3.13 Million.
Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Ayro, Inc. (AYRO) shares are Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF and Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF. Data provided on May 30, 2021 indicates that Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF owns about 4,172,236 shares. This amounts to just over 11.84 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $20.4 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 347.71 Thousand, or about 0.99% of the stock, which is worth about $1.7 Million.