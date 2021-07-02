Now Is A Good Time To Buy Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

During the recent session, Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)’s traded shares were 7,992,727, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.3. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $8.88, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.5% or -$0.04. The 52-week high for the NLY share is $9.64, that puts it down -8.56% from that peak though still a striking +28.83% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $6.32. The company’s market capitalization is $12.43 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 18.75 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 15.39 Million shares over the past three months.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NLY) received a consensus recommendation of Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.2. NLY has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 13 analysts who have looked at this stock. 6 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 7 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.27.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY): Trading Information

Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NLY) registered a -0.5% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 4.16% in intraday trading to $9.26- this Monday, Jun 28, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -3.74%, and it has moved by -5.69% in 30 days. Despite these dips, the overall price performance for the year is 5.03%. The short interest in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) is 14.3 Million shares and it means that shorts have 0.93 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $9.3, which implies an increase of 4.73% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $9 and $10 respectively. As a result, NLY is trading at a discount of 12.61% off the target high and 1.35% off the low.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NLY) projections and forecasts

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $514.79 Million as predicted by 6 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 6 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $513.04 Million by the end of September 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $584.81 Million and $596.83 Million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to lessen by -12% and then fell by -14% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated -30.3%. While earnings are projected to return 54.4% in 2021, the next five years will return -3.25% per annum.

NLY Dividend Yield

Annaly Capital Management, Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between July 27 and August 02, 2021. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Annaly Capital Management, Inc. is 0.88, with the dividend yield indicating at 9.66 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years. The average dividend yield of the company for the last 5 years is 10.72%.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)’s Biggest Investors

Annaly Capital Management, Inc. insiders own 0.29% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 46.64%, with the float percentage being 46.78%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 890 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 122.26 Million shares (or 8.74% of all shares), a total value of $1.03 Billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 107.57 Million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 7.69% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $908.96 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NLY) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2020 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 39,313,532 shares. This amounts to just over 2.81 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $332.2 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 31.58 Million, or about 2.26% of the stock, which is worth about $266.84 Million.