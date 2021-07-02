NIO Inc. (NYSE:NIO)’s 10.73% Gain This Week Just Tells Us Something New

During the recent session, NIO Inc. (NYSE:NIO)’s traded shares were 56,284,878, with the beta value of the company hitting 0. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $49.83, reflecting an intraday loss of -2.11% or -$1.07. The 52-week high for the NIO share is $66.99, that puts it down -34.44% from that peak though still a striking +79.01% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $10.46. The company’s market capitalization is $81.71 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 67.81 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 70.32 Million shares over the past three months.

NIO Inc. (NIO) received a consensus recommendation of Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.1. NIO has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 19 analysts who have looked at this stock. 3 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 15 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.11.

NIO Inc. (NYSE:NIO): Trading Information

NIO Inc. (NIO) registered a -2.11% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 9.48% in intraday trading to $55.13 this Thursday, Jul 01, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 10.73%, and it has moved by 21.25% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 2.39%. The short interest in NIO Inc. (NYSE:NIO) is 70.58 Million shares and it means that shorts have 1 day(s) to cover.

NIO Inc. (NIO) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that NIO Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. NIO Inc. (NIO) shares have gone up +5.21% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at 1.52% against 28.6%. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 38.9% this quarter and then jump 33.3% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 109.7% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $1.29 Billion as predicted by 6 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 5 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $1.39 Billion by the end of September 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $550.47 Million and $696.03 Million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 134.1% and then jump by 99.3% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated 0%. While earnings are projected to return 57.2% in 2021, the next five years will return -0.15% per annum.

NIO Inc. (NYSE:NIO)’s Biggest Investors

NIO Inc. insiders own 0.53% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 35.5%, with the float percentage being 35.69%. Baillie Gifford and Company is the largest shareholder of the company, while 834 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 92.02 Million shares (or 6.76% of all shares), a total value of $3.59 Billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 62.61 Million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 4.6% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $2.44 Billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of NIO Inc. (NIO) shares are Vanguard International Growth Fund and Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx. Data provided on Feb 27, 2021 indicates that Vanguard International Growth Fund owns about 31,223,162 shares. This amounts to just over 2.29 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $1.43 Billion market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 15.07 Million, or about 1.11% of the stock, which is worth about $858.74 Million.