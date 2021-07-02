Moxian, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOXC): Another Stock Investors Should Watch

During the last session, Moxian, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOXC)’s traded shares were 4,409,058, with the beta value of the company hitting 3.4. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $22.23, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.27% or -$0.06. The 52-week high for the MOXC share is $26.57, that puts it down -19.52% from that peak though still a striking +96.63% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.75. The company’s market capitalization is $429.96 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 12.1 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 3.2 Million shares over the past three months.
Moxian, Inc. (MOXC) received a consensus recommendation of 0 from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 0. MOXC has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 0 analysts who have looked at this stock. Neither of the analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and no one recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight.
Moxian, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOXC): Trading Information
The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $22.5, which implies an increase of 1.21% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $22.5 and $22.5 respectively. As a result, MOXC is trading at a discount of 1.21% off the target high and 1.21% off the low.
Moxian, Inc. (MOXC) projections and forecasts
An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 15%. While earnings are projected to return -75.8% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.
Moxian, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOXC)’s Biggest Investors
Moxian, Inc. insiders own 41.28% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 1.86%, with the float percentage being 3.16%. Renaissance Technologies, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 9 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 240.9 Thousand shares (or 1.25% of all shares), a total value of $1.09 Million in shares.
The next largest institutional holding, with 46.72 Thousand shares, is of Citadel Advisors LLC’s that is approximately 0.24% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $211.63 Thousand.