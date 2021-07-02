Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) At Current Prices: Is It Worth Investing In?

During the recent session, Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)’s traded shares were 2,287,991, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.54. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $91.62, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.43% or -$0.4. The 52-week high for the MS share is $94.27, that puts it down -2.89% from that peak though still a striking +49.95% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $45.86. The company’s market capitalization is $170.64 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 9.26 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 9.91 Million shares over the past three months.

Morgan Stanley (MS) received a consensus recommendation of Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2. MS has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 28 analysts who have looked at this stock. 5 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 2 suggest Overweight, and 20 recommend a Buy rating for it. 1 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $1.64.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS): Trading Information

Morgan Stanley (MS) registered a -0.43% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.77% in intraday trading to $92.23 this Thursday, Jul 01, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 3.53%, and it has moved by -1.34% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 33.55%. The short interest in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) is 18.93 Million shares and it means that shorts have 1.91 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $97.14, which implies an increase of 6.02% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $79 and $118 respectively. As a result, MS is trading at a discount of 28.79% off the target high and -13.77% off the low.

Morgan Stanley (MS) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that Morgan Stanley has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Morgan Stanley (MS) shares have gone up +35.64% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at 7.45% against 17.5%. Yet analysts are winding down their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to decline -16.3% this quarter and then fall -9% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 16.8% compared to the previous financial year.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 17.3%. While earnings are projected to return 24.6% in 2021, the next five years will return 6.44% per annum.

MS Dividend Yield

Morgan Stanley is due to release its next quarterly earnings between July 14 and July 19, 2021. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Morgan Stanley is 1.4, with the dividend yield indicating at 1.63 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years. The average dividend yield of the company for the last 5 years is 2.29%.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)’s Biggest Investors

Morgan Stanley insiders own 20.63% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 66.7%, with the float percentage being 84.04%. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 1987 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 377.09 Million shares (or 20.27% of all shares), a total value of $29.28 Billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 132.34 Million shares, is of State Street Corporation’s that is approximately 7.11% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $10.28 Billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Morgan Stanley (MS) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund. Data provided on Mar 30, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 42,333,746 shares. This amounts to just over 2.28 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $3.29 Billion market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 30.73 Million, or about 1.65% of the stock, which is worth about $2.39 Billion.