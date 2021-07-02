MIND Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIND) Stops To Thrive In 2021, As Its Stock Is Down -0.89% Year-To-Date

During the recent session, MIND Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIND)’s traded shares were 2,897,010, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.04. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $2.21, reflecting an intraday gain of 13.92% or $0.27. The 52-week high for the MIND share is $3.29, that puts it down -48.87% from that peak though still a striking +28.96% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.57. The company’s market capitalization is $29.48 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 105.66 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 72.65 Million shares over the past three months.

MIND Technology, Inc. (MIND) received a consensus recommendation of Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 3. MIND has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and no one recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.15.

MIND Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIND): Trading Information

MIND Technology, Inc. (MIND) registered a 13.92% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 8.64% in intraday trading to $2.43 this Friday, Jul 02, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 0.45%, and it has moved by -4.72% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -0.89%. The short interest in MIND Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIND) is 42.7 Million shares and it means that shorts have 0.59 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $2, which implies a decline of -9.5% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $2 and $2 respectively. As a result, MIND is trading at a discount of -9.5% off the target high and -9.5% off the low.

MIND Technology, Inc. (MIND) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that MIND Technology, Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. MIND Technology, Inc. (MIND) shares have jump down -12.61% during the last six months. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 25% this quarter and then jump 75% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 50.4% compared to the previous financial year.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 16.6%. While earnings are projected to return -83.5% in 2021, the next five years will return 15% per annum.

MIND Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIND)’s Biggest Investors

MIND Technology, Inc. insiders own 5.57% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 38.41%, with the float percentage being 40.68%. Ariel Investments, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 36 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 1.6 Million shares (or 11.6% of all shares), a total value of $3.59 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 864.06 Thousand shares, is of Renaissance Technologies, LLC’s that is approximately 6.27% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $1.94 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of MIND Technology, Inc. (MIND) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Mar 30, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 491,592 shares. This amounts to just over 3.57 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $1.11 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 165.87 Thousand, or about 1.2% of the stock, which is worth about $373.21 Thousand.