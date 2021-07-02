Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)’s -2.72% Fall This Week Just Tells Us Something New

During the recent session, Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)’s traded shares were 15,133,333, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.26. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $79.73, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.47% or -$0.38. The 52-week high for the MU share is $96.96, that puts it down -21.61% from that peak though still a striking +47.01% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $42.25. The company’s market capitalization is $89.29 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 24.94 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 19.26 Million shares over the past three months.

Micron Technology, Inc. (MU) received a consensus recommendation of Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.9. MU has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 32 analysts who have looked at this stock. 5 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 26 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $2.18.

Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU): Trading Information

Micron Technology, Inc. (MU) registered a -0.47% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 6.56% in intraday trading to $85.40 this Wednesday, Jun 30, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -2.72%, and it has moved by -5.38% in 30 days. Despite these dips, the overall price performance for the year is 6.15%. The short interest in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) is 22.9 Million shares and it means that shorts have 1.19 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $120.61, which implies an increase of 51.27% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $90 and $172 respectively. As a result, MU is trading at a discount of 115.73% off the target high and 12.88% off the low.

Micron Technology, Inc. (MU) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that Micron Technology, Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Micron Technology, Inc. (MU) shares have gone up +11.39% during the last six months. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 101.9% this quarter and then jump 233.3% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 26.3% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $7.87 Billion as predicted by 27 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 25 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $8.52 Billion by the end of November 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarter totaled $6.06 Billion. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 29.9%.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated -0.8%. While earnings are projected to return -56.9% in 2021, the next five years will return 63.66% per annum.

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)’s Biggest Investors

Micron Technology, Inc. insiders own 0.16% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 84.07%, with the float percentage being 84.21%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 1818 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 88.02 Million shares (or 7.85% of all shares), a total value of $7.76 Billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 86.19 Million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 7.69% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $7.6 Billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Micron Technology, Inc. (MU) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard/Primecap Fund. Data provided on Mar 30, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 31,531,305 shares. This amounts to just over 2.81 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $2.78 Billion market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 26.88 Million, or about 2.4% of the stock, which is worth about $2.37 Billion.