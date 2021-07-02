Lifeway Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:LWAY) Is Worth Evaluating At $5.62

During the last session, Lifeway Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:LWAY)’s traded shares were 1,548,679, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.97. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $5.62, reflecting an intraday gain of 8.49% or $0.44. The 52-week high for the LWAY share is $8.89, that puts it down -58.19% from that peak though still a striking +59.96% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $2.25. The company’s market capitalization is $87.85 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 86.75 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 27.32 Million shares over the past three months.

Lifeway Foods, Inc. (LWAY) received a consensus recommendation of Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 0. LWAY has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. Neither of the analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.

Lifeway Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:LWAY): Trading Information

Lifeway Foods, Inc. (LWAY) registered a 8.49% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 10.08% in intraday trading to $6.25- this Thursday, Jul 01, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 4.27%, and it has moved by 4.27% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 3.88%. The short interest in Lifeway Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:LWAY) is 159.99 Million shares and it means that shorts have 5.86 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $7.25, which implies an increase of 29% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $7.25 and $7.25 respectively. As a result, LWAY is trading at a discount of 29% off the target high and 29% off the low.

Lifeway Foods, Inc. (LWAY) projections and forecasts

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $27.1 Million as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $24.48 Million by the end of August 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $31.73 Million and $28.79 Million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to lessen by -14.6% and then fell by -15% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 9.4%. While earnings are projected to return 561.1% in 2021, the next five years will return 10% per annum.

Lifeway Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:LWAY)’s Biggest Investors

Lifeway Foods, Inc. insiders own 80.47% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 8.44%, with the float percentage being 43.2%. Renaissance Technologies, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 29 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 510.99 Thousand shares (or 3.27% of all shares), a total value of $2.76 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 315.28 Thousand shares, is of Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s that is approximately 2.02% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $1.7 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Lifeway Foods, Inc. (LWAY) shares are DFA U.S. Targeted Value Portfolio and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Apr 29, 2021 indicates that DFA U.S. Targeted Value Portfolio owns about 191,300 shares. This amounts to just over 1.22 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $952.67 Thousand market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 87.87 Thousand, or about 0.56% of the stock, which is worth about $474.49 Thousand.