Katapult Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KPLT) Rose 14.85% From Its 52-Week Low; YTD Numbers Fall -8.4% – Here Are Some Things To Keep In Mind

During the last session, Katapult Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KPLT)’s traded shares were 1,202,243, with the beta value of the company hitting 0. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $11.45, reflecting an intraday gain of 5.92% or $0.64. The 52-week high for the KPLT share is $19.65, that puts it down -71.62% from that peak though still a striking +14.85% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $9.75. The company’s market capitalization is $1.13 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 870.51 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 509.68 Million shares over the past three months.
Katapult Holdings, Inc. (KPLT) received a consensus recommendation of Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 0. KPLT has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and no one recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight.
Katapult Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KPLT): Trading Information
The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $12, which implies an increase of 4.8% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $12 and $12 respectively. As a result, KPLT is trading at a discount of 4.8% off the target high and 4.8% off the low.
Katapult Holdings, Inc. (KPLT) projections and forecasts
An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated 0%. While earnings are projected to return -928.4% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.