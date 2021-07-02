Iterum Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ITRM) Could Post A 9.17% Or More

During the last session, Iterum Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ITRM)’s traded shares were 19,332,548, with the beta value of the company hitting 0. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $2.29, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.87% or -$0.02. The 52-week high for the ITRM share is $2.995, that puts it down -30.79% from that peak though still a striking +80.31% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.451. The company’s market capitalization is $410.23 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 18.35 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 11.45 Million shares over the past three months.

Iterum Therapeutics plc (ITRM) received a consensus recommendation of Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.7. ITRM has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 3 analysts who have looked at this stock. 2 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.06.

Iterum Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ITRM): Trading Information

Iterum Therapeutics plc (ITRM) registered a -0.87% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 9.13% in intraday trading to $2.52- this Monday, Jun 28, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 12.81%, and it has moved by 50.66% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 131.55%. The short interest in Iterum Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ITRM) is 2.91 Million shares and it means that shorts have 0.25 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $2.25, which implies a decline of -1.75% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $2 and $2.5 respectively. As a result, ITRM is trading at a discount of 9.17% off the target high and -12.66% off the low.

Iterum Therapeutics plc (ITRM) projections and forecasts

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated 0%. While earnings are projected to return 69.5% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

Iterum Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ITRM)’s Biggest Investors

Iterum Therapeutics plc insiders own 0.59% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 9.58%, with the float percentage being 9.64%. Canaan Partners X LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 59 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 1.73 Million shares (or 0.97% of all shares), a total value of $2.44 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 1.54 Million shares, is of Frazier Management LLC’s that is approximately 0.86% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $2.17 Million.