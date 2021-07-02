Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB): How Much Is It Worth And What Should Investors Do?

During the recent session, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB)’s traded shares were 9,670,805, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.86. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $5.84, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.09% or -$0.01. The 52-week high for the ITUB share is $6.76, that puts it down -15.75% from that peak though still a striking +33.39% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $3.89. The company’s market capitalization is $57.37 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 35.93 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 36.2 Million shares over the past three months.

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (ITUB) received a consensus recommendation of Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.3. ITUB has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 12 analysts who have looked at this stock. 6 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 6 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.12.

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB): Trading Information

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (ITUB) registered a -0.09% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 5.8% in intraday trading to $6.20- this Monday, Jun 28, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -5.88%, and it has moved by -4.8% in 30 days. Despite these dips, the overall price performance for the year is -4.02%. The short interest in Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) is 21.77 Million shares and it means that shorts have 0.6 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $6.66, which implies an increase of 14.04% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $4.95 and $7.91 respectively. As a result, ITUB is trading at a discount of 35.45% off the target high and -15.24% off the low.

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (ITUB) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (ITUB) shares have jump down -3.81% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at 20% against 26.7%. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 200% this quarter and then jump 20% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 15.4% compared to the previous financial year.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated -4.8%. While earnings are projected to return -30.4% in 2021, the next five years will return 1.5% per annum.

ITUB Dividend Yield

However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. is 0.12, with the dividend yield indicating at 1.96 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years. The average dividend yield of the company for the last 5 years is 1.81%.

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB)’s Biggest Investors

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. insiders own 0% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 23.41%, with the float percentage being 23.41%. Schroder Investment Management Group is the largest shareholder of the company, while 449 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 162Million shares (or 3.34% of all shares), a total value of $803.53 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 136.76 Million shares, is of Harding Loevner LLC’s that is approximately 2.82% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $678.35 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (ITUB) shares are Harding, Loevner Funds, Inc-International Equity Portfolio and Fidelity Series Emerging Markets Opportunities Fund. Data provided on Apr 29, 2021 indicates that Harding, Loevner Funds, Inc-International Equity Portfolio owns about 52,334,093 shares. This amounts to just over 1.08 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $261.67 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 34.73 Million, or about 0.72% of the stock, which is worth about $173.63 Million.