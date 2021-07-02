ION Geophysical Corporation (NYSE:IO) Stock Dropped -8.77% Over A Month – Is There Any Hope Of A Gain?

During the recent session, ION Geophysical Corporation (NYSE:IO)’s traded shares were 697,762, with the beta value of the company hitting 3.25. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $2.09, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.68% or -$0.01. The 52-week high for the IO share is $5.35, that puts it down -155.98% from that peak though still a striking +34.93% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.36. The company’s market capitalization is $59.93 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 389.66 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.04 Million shares over the past three months.

ION Geophysical Corporation (IO) received a consensus recommendation of Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.2. IO has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 3 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 2 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.73.

ION Geophysical Corporation (NYSE:IO): Trading Information

ION Geophysical Corporation (IO) registered a -0.68% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 6.72% in intraday trading to $2.23- this Friday, Jul 02, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -3.7%, and it has moved by -8.77% in 30 days. Despite these dips, the overall price performance for the year is -14.4%. The short interest in ION Geophysical Corporation (NYSE:IO) is 1.98 Million shares and it means that shorts have 1.9 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $4.1, which implies an increase of 96.17% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $4 and $4.2 respectively. As a result, IO is trading at a discount of 100.96% off the target high and 91.39% off the low.

ION Geophysical Corporation (IO) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that ION Geophysical Corporation has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. ION Geophysical Corporation (IO) shares have jump down -15.66% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 61.61% against 12%. Yet analysts are winding down their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to decline -97.3% this quarter and then jump 42.2% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decline -20.9% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $21.4 Million as predicted by 4 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 4 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $26.34 Million by the end of September 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $22.73 Million and $26.44 Million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to lessen by -5.9% and then fell by -0.4% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated -2.6%. While earnings are projected to return 23.5% in 2021, the next five years will return 18% per annum.

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

ION Geophysical Corporation (NYSE:IO)’s Biggest Investors

ION Geophysical Corporation insiders own 14.83% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 38.5%, with the float percentage being 45.2%. Renaissance Technologies, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 51 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 890.27 Thousand shares (or 3.09% of all shares), a total value of $1.91 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 469.04 Thousand shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 1.63% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $1Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of ION Geophysical Corporation (IO) shares are Deutsche DWS Investment Tr-DWS Small Cap Core Fd and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Mar 30, 2021 indicates that Deutsche DWS Investment Tr-DWS Small Cap Core Fd owns about 300,000 shares. This amounts to just over 1.04 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $642Thousand market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 295.67 Thousand, or about 1.03% of the stock, which is worth about $632.74 Thousand.