International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) Rose 24.81% From Its 52-Week Low; YTD Numbers Rise 11.48% – Here Are Some Things To Keep In Mind

During the recent session, International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM)’s traded shares were 8,905,218, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.23. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $140.87, reflecting an intraday loss of -4.07% or -$5.97. The 52-week high for the IBM share is $152.84, that puts it down -8.5% from that peak though still a striking +24.81% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $105.92. The company’s market capitalization is $125.38 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 3.14 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 4.83 Million shares over the past three months.

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) received a consensus recommendation of Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.7. IBM has a Sell rating from 2 analyst(s) out of 17 analysts who have looked at this stock. 9 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 5 recommend a Buy rating for it. 1 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $2.29.

International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM): Trading Information

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) registered a -4.07% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 4.86% in intraday trading to $147.5 this Thursday, Jul 01, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -4.43%, and it has moved by -3.7% in 30 days. Despite these dips, the overall price performance for the year is 11.48%. The short interest in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) is 24.66 Million shares and it means that shorts have 5.11 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $145.77, which implies an increase of 3.48% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $115 and $185 respectively. As a result, IBM is trading at a discount of 31.33% off the target high and -18.36% off the low.

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that International Business Machines Corporation has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) shares have gone up +18.1% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 25.26% against -9%. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 5% this quarter and then jump 0.4% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 0.9% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $18.29 Billion as predicted by 10 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 10 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $17.64 Billion by the end of September 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarter totaled $17.72 Billion. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 3.2%.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated -14.4%. While earnings are projected to return -41.7% in 2021, the next five years will return 16.32% per annum.

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

IBM Dividend Yield

International Business Machines Corporation is due to release its next quarterly earnings on July 19, 2021. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for International Business Machines Corporation is 6.56, with the dividend yield indicating at 4.54 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years. The average dividend yield of the company for the last 5 years is 4.39%.

International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM)’s Biggest Investors

International Business Machines Corporation insiders own 0.13% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 57.6%, with the float percentage being 57.68%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 2709 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 74.7 Million shares (or 8.36% of all shares), a total value of $9.95 Billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 64.29 Million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 7.19% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $8.57 Billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund. Data provided on Mar 30, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 25,189,320 shares. This amounts to just over 2.82 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $3.36 Billion market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 18.3 Million, or about 2.05% of the stock, which is worth about $2.44 Billion.