ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX): Can A Stock That’s Up 0.683% YTD Still Be Considered In Loss Territory?

During the last session, ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX)’s traded shares were 1,010,614, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.1. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $14.24, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.28% or -$0.04. The 52-week high for the IBRX share is $45.42, that puts it down -218.96% from that peak though still a striking +57.65% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $6.03. The company’s market capitalization is $5.47 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.88 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.4 Million shares over the past three months.

ImmunityBio, Inc. (IBRX) received a consensus recommendation of Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2. IBRX has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. Neither of the analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.12.

ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX): Trading Information

ImmunityBio, Inc. (IBRX) registered a -0.28% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 9% in intraday trading to $15.65 this Tuesday, Jun 29, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -1.93%, and it has moved by -19.04% in 30 days. Despite these dips, the overall price performance for the year is 6.83%. The short interest in ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX) is 8.3 Million shares and it means that shorts have 5.93 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $25, which implies an increase of 75.56% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $25 and $25 respectively. As a result, IBRX is trading at a discount of 75.56% off the target high and 75.56% off the low.

ImmunityBio, Inc. (IBRX) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that ImmunityBio, Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. ImmunityBio, Inc. (IBRX) shares have jump down -0.84% during the last six months. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 40% this quarter and then jump 40% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decline -9.9% compared to the previous financial year.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 23.1%. While earnings are projected to return -27.8% in 2021, the next five years will return -1.7% per annum.