IDT Corporation (NYSE:IDT) Has Been Rising 286.89% Since The Beginning Of The Year. Troubles Ahead?

During the recent session, IDT Corporation (NYSE:IDT)’s traded shares were 990,723, with the beta value of the company hitting 0. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $48, reflecting an intraday gain of 22.04% or $8.67. The 52-week high for the IDT share is $48.71, that puts it down -1.48% from that peak though still a striking +87.6% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $5.95. The company’s market capitalization is $1.21 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 160.14 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 136.75 Million shares over the past three months.

IDT Corporation (IDT) received a consensus recommendation of Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 0. IDT has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and no one recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.

IDT Corporation (NYSE:IDT): Trading Information

IDT Corporation (IDT) registered a 22.04% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 2.09% in intraday trading to $48.84 this Friday, Jul 02, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 31.77%, and it has moved by 62.16% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 286.89%. The short interest in IDT Corporation (NYSE:IDT) is 670.25 Million shares and it means that shorts have 4.9 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $15.22, which implies a decline of -68.29% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $15.22 and $15.22 respectively. As a result, IDT is trading at a discount of -68.29% off the target high and -68.29% off the low.

IDT Corporation (IDT) projections and forecasts

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 10.25%. While earnings are projected to return 0% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

IDT Corporation (NYSE:IDT)’s Biggest Investors

IDT Corporation insiders own 44.41% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 43.04%, with the float percentage being 77.43%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 121 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 1.49 Million shares (or 6.16% of all shares), a total value of $33.79 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 1.47 Million shares, is of Renaissance Technologies, LLC’s that is approximately 6.06% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $33.22 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of IDT Corporation (IDT) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. Data provided on Mar 30, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 626,269 shares. This amounts to just over 2.59 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $14.19 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 456.3 Thousand, or about 1.89% of the stock, which is worth about $10.96 Million.