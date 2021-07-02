HEXO Corp. (NYSE:HEXO) Is Worth Evaluating At $5.48

During the recent session, HEXO Corp. (NYSE:HEXO)’s traded shares were 2,219,462, with the beta value of the company hitting 0. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $5.48, reflecting an intraday loss of -4.03% or -$0.23. The 52-week high for the HEXO share is $11.04, that puts it down -101.46% from that peak though still a striking +57.66% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $2.32. The company’s market capitalization is $824.82 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.61 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 3.53 Million shares over the past three months.

HEXO Corp. (HEXO) received a consensus recommendation of Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 0. HEXO has a Sell rating from 2 analyst(s) out of 12 analysts who have looked at this stock. 7 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 3 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight.

HEXO Corp. (NYSE:HEXO): Trading Information

HEXO Corp. (HEXO) registered a -4.03% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 9.27% in intraday trading to $6.05- this Tuesday, Jun 29, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -5.68%, and it has moved by -23.55% in 30 days. Despite these dips, the overall price performance for the year is 49.17%. The short interest in HEXO Corp. (NYSE:HEXO) is 7.64 Million shares and it means that shorts have 2.16 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $6.78, which implies an increase of 23.72% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $4.5 and $9.89 respectively. As a result, HEXO is trading at a discount of 80.47% off the target high and -17.88% off the low.

HEXO Corp. (HEXO) projections and forecasts

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated 0%. While earnings are projected to return 0% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

HEXO Corp. (NYSE:HEXO)’s Biggest Investors

HEXO Corp. insiders own 4.93% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 17.98%, with the float percentage being 18.92%. ETF Managers Group, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 133 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 9.86 Million shares (or 6.7% of all shares), a total value of $63.91 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 1.16 Million shares, is of Mirae Asset Global Investments Co., Ltd.’s that is approximately 0.79% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $7.51 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of HEXO Corp. (HEXO) shares are ETF Managers Tr-EFTMG Alternative Harvest ETF and Global X Fds-The Global X Cannabis ETF. Data provided on Mar 30, 2021 indicates that ETF Managers Tr-EFTMG Alternative Harvest ETF owns about 9,862,329 shares. This amounts to just over 6.7 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $63.91 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.36 Million, or about 1.61% of the stock, which is worth about $16.96 Million.