Globus Maritime Limited (NASDAQ:GLBS)’s -30.32% Fall This Week Just Tells Us Something New

During the last session, Globus Maritime Limited (NASDAQ:GLBS)’s traded shares were 1,020,357, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.78. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $3.86, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.52% or -$0.02. The 52-week high for the GLBS share is $28, that puts it down -625.39% from that peak though still a striking +6.48% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $3.61. The company’s market capitalization is $40.81 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 3.46 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 940.62 Million shares over the past three months.

Globus Maritime Limited (GLBS) received a consensus recommendation of Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 0. GLBS has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. Neither of the analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.

Globus Maritime Limited (NASDAQ:GLBS): Trading Information

Globus Maritime Limited (GLBS) registered a -0.52% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 7.21% in intraday trading to $4.16- this Friday, Jun 25, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -30.32%, and it has moved by -12.07% in 30 days. Despite these dips, the overall price performance for the year is -32.4%. The short interest in Globus Maritime Limited (NASDAQ:GLBS) is 722.19 Million shares and it means that shorts have 0.77 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $20000, which implies an increase of 518034.7% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $20000 and $20000 respectively. As a result, GLBS is trading at a discount of 518034.7% off the target high and 518034.7% off the low.

Globus Maritime Limited (GLBS) projections and forecasts

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated -41.44%. While earnings are projected to return 97.9% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

Globus Maritime Limited (NASDAQ:GLBS)’s Biggest Investors

Globus Maritime Limited insiders own 1.76% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 3.38%, with the float percentage being 3.44%. Virtu Financial LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 13 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 62.72 Thousand shares (or 2.06% of all shares), a total value of $294.76 Thousand in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 31.88 Thousand shares, is of Credit Suisse AG’s that is approximately 1.05% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $149.85 Thousand.