Future FinTech Group Inc. (NASDAQ:FTFT) Are Up 59.57% YTD, Predicting What To Expect Ahead

During the recent session, Future FinTech Group Inc. (NASDAQ:FTFT)’s traded shares were 751,963, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.92. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $2.99, reflecting an intraday loss of -2.61% or -$0.08. The 52-week high for the FTFT share is $11.29, that puts it down -277.59% from that peak though still a striking +57.86% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.26. The company’s market capitalization is $216.77 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.06 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.7 Million shares over the past three months.

Future FinTech Group Inc. (FTFT) received a consensus recommendation of Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 0. FTFT has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. Neither of the analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and no one recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.

Future FinTech Group Inc. (NASDAQ:FTFT): Trading Information

Future FinTech Group Inc. (FTFT) registered a -2.61% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 12.79% in intraday trading to $3.44- this Tuesday, Jun 29, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -7.41%, and it has moved by -7.41% in 30 days. Despite these dips, the overall price performance for the year is 59.57%. The short interest in Future FinTech Group Inc. (NASDAQ:FTFT) is 3.35 Million shares and it means that shorts have 1.24 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $14.3, which implies an increase of 378.26% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $14.3 and $14.3 respectively. As a result, FTFT is trading at a discount of 378.26% off the target high and 378.26% off the low.

Future FinTech Group Inc. (FTFT) projections and forecasts

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated -23.7%. While earnings are projected to return -172.4% in 2021, the next five years will return 15% per annum.

Future FinTech Group Inc. (NASDAQ:FTFT)’s Biggest Investors

Future FinTech Group Inc. insiders own 53.24% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 1.71%, with the float percentage being 3.65%. Citadel Advisors LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 27 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 173.33 Thousand shares (or 0.24% of all shares), a total value of $1.07 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 171.01 Thousand shares, is of Jane Street Group, LLC’s that is approximately 0.23% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $1.06 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Future FinTech Group Inc. (FTFT) shares are VanEck Vectors ETF Tr- Vectors Digital Transformation ETF and Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF. Data provided on May 30, 2021 indicates that VanEck Vectors ETF Tr- Vectors Digital Transformation ETF owns about 79,315 shares. This amounts to just over 0.11 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $244.29 Thousand market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 58.81 Thousand, or about 0.08% of the stock, which is worth about $181.14 Thousand.