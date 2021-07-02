Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Rose 35.92% From Its 52-Week Low; YTD Numbers Rise 29.65% – Here Are Some Things To Keep In Mind

Facebook, Inc. (FB) received a consensus recommendation of Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.8. FB has a Sell rating from 2 analyst(s) out of 53 analysts who have looked at this stock. 8 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 3 suggest Overweight, and 40 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $3.02.

Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB): Trading Information

Facebook, Inc. (FB) registered a -0.08% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 1.11% in intraday trading to $358.1 this Monday, Jun 28, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 3.75%, and it has moved by 7.6% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 29.65%. The short interest in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) is 27.17 Million shares and it means that shorts have 1.53 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $387.29, which implies an increase of 9.38% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $225 and $460 respectively. As a result, FB is trading at a discount of 29.91% off the target high and -36.46% off the low.

Facebook, Inc. (FB) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that Facebook, Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Facebook, Inc. (FB) shares have gone up +30.35% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 30.62% against 5.2%. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 67.8% this quarter and then jump 8.5% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 34.8% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $27.82 Billion as predicted by 38 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 38 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $28.16 Billion by the end of September 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarter totaled $17.4 Billion. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 59.9%.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 50.8%. While earnings are projected to return 57% in 2021, the next five years will return 23.7% per annum.

Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)’s Biggest Investors

Facebook, Inc. insiders own 0.58% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 80.17%, with the float percentage being 80.64%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 4093 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 183.16 Million shares (or 7.64% of all shares), a total value of $53.95 Billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 157.95 Million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 6.59% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $46.52 Billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Facebook, Inc. (FB) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund. Data provided on Mar 30, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 67,808,943 shares. This amounts to just over 2.83 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $19.97 Billion market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 49.26 Million, or about 2.06% of the stock, which is worth about $14.51 Billion.