Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Is Worth Evaluating At $24.45

During the recent session, Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)’s traded shares were 1,742,055, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.37. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $24.45, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.1% or -$0.03. The 52-week high for the EPD share is $25.69, that puts it down -5.07% from that peak though still a striking +39.06% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $14.9. The company’s market capitalization is $53.5 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 5.28 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 5.88 Million shares over the past three months.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD) received a consensus recommendation of Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.7. EPD has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 26 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 2 suggest Overweight, and 23 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.5.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD): Trading Information

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD) registered a -0.1% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.41% in intraday trading to $24.53 this Friday, Jul 02, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 0.83%, and it has moved by 0.53% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 24.71%. The short interest in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) is 40.06 Million shares and it means that shorts have 6.81 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $28.33, which implies an increase of 15.87% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $25 and $33 respectively. As a result, EPD is trading at a discount of 34.97% off the target high and 2.25% off the low.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD) shares have gone up +25.22% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at 1.9% against 3.6%. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 6.4% this quarter and then jump 8.3% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 20.1% compared to the previous financial year.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 6.4%. While earnings are projected to return -17.4% in 2021, the next five years will return 8.4% per annum.

EPD Dividend Yield

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between July 27 and August 02, 2021. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. is 1.8, with the dividend yield indicating at 7.46 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years. The average dividend yield of the company for the last 5 years is 7.03%.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)’s Biggest Investors

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. insiders own 32.54% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 29.91%, with the float percentage being 44.34%. Blackstone Group Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 1145 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 64.98 Million shares (or 2.97% of all shares), a total value of $1.43 Billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 33.53 Million shares, is of Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.’s that is approximately 1.53% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $738.43 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD) shares are Alps ETF Tr-Alerian MLP ETF and Blackrock Equity Dividend Fund. Data provided on Feb 27, 2021 indicates that Alps ETF Tr-Alerian MLP ETF owns about 21,203,390 shares. This amounts to just over 0.97 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $452.06 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 12.56 Million, or about 0.57% of the stock, which is worth about $254.17 Million.