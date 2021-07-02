EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EH) Stock Jumped 43.13% Over A Month – Is There Any Hope Of Further Gain?

EHang Holdings Limited (EH) received a consensus recommendation of Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1. EH has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and no one recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.

EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EH): Trading Information

EHang Holdings Limited (EH) registered a -5% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 8.41% in intraday trading to $44.60 this Monday, Jun 28, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 4.37%, and it has moved by 43.13% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 93.51%. The short interest in EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EH) is 6.27 Million shares and it means that shorts have 2.37 day(s) to cover.

EHang Holdings Limited (EH) projections and forecasts

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated 0%. While earnings are projected to return -15.5% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EH)’s Biggest Investors

EHang Holdings Limited insiders own 1.05% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 15.39%, with the float percentage being 15.55%. Growth Interface Management Llc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 59 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 1.85 Million shares (or 5.62% of all shares), a total value of $68.52 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 745.77 Thousand shares, is of Carmignac Gestion’s that is approximately 2.26% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $27.62 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of EHang Holdings Limited (EH) shares are Matthews International Fds-Matthews China Fund and Alger Fds I-Alger Mid Cap Focus Fund. Data provided on Mar 30, 2021 indicates that Matthews International Fds-Matthews China Fund owns about 169,000 shares. This amounts to just over 0.51 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $6.26 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 99.45 Thousand, or about 0.3% of the stock, which is worth about $6.6 Million.