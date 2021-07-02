Dare Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:DARE)’s 20.55% Gain This Week Just Tells Us Something New

During the last session, Dare Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:DARE)’s traded shares were 6,598,188, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.81. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $1.76, reflecting an intraday loss of -6.88% or -$0.13. The 52-week high for the DARE share is $3.85, that puts it down -118.75% from that peak though still a striking +46.31% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.945. The company’s market capitalization is $86.86 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 11.23 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.91 Million shares over the past three months.

Dare Bioscience, Inc. (DARE) received a consensus recommendation of Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2. DARE has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 4 analysts who have looked at this stock. Neither of the analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 4 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.16.

Dare Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:DARE): Trading Information

Dare Bioscience, Inc. (DARE) registered a -6.88% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 20.36% in intraday trading to $2.21 this Wednesday, Jun 30, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 20.55%, and it has moved by 36.43% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 31.34%. The short interest in Dare Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:DARE) is 1.27 Million shares and it means that shorts have 0.66 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $5.5, which implies an increase of 212.5% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $3 and $11 respectively. As a result, DARE is trading at a discount of 525% off the target high and 70.45% off the low.

Dare Bioscience, Inc. (DARE) projections and forecasts

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 43.3%. While earnings are projected to return 5.7% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

Dare Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:DARE)’s Biggest Investors

Dare Bioscience, Inc. insiders own 5.57% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 7.37%, with the float percentage being 7.81%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 30 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 1.42 Million shares (or 2.87% of all shares), a total value of $2.39 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 872.41 Thousand shares, is of Renaissance Technologies, LLC’s that is approximately 1.77% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $1.47 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Dare Bioscience, Inc. (DARE) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Mar 30, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 879,610 shares. This amounts to just over 1.78 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $1.49 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 482.8 Thousand, or about 0.98% of the stock, which is worth about $815.94 Thousand.