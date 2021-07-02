Creatd, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTD) Are Down -5.05% YTD, Predicting What To Expect Ahead

During the last session, Creatd, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTD)’s traded shares were 3,692,694, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.01. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $3.95, reflecting an intraday gain of 5.33% or $0.2. The 52-week high for the CRTD share is $7.81, that puts it down -97.72% from that peak though still a striking +46.84% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $2.1. The company’s market capitalization is $46.51 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 818.3 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 453Million shares over the past three months.

Creatd, Inc. (CRTD) received a consensus recommendation of 0 from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 0. CRTD has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 0 analysts who have looked at this stock. Neither of the analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and no one recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.

Creatd, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTD): Trading Information

Creatd, Inc. (CRTD) registered a 5.33% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 9.82% in intraday trading to $4.38- this Thursday, Jul 01, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 17.91%, and it has moved by 7.05% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -5.05%. The short interest in Creatd, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTD) is 847.04 Million shares and it means that shorts have 1.87 day(s) to cover.

Creatd, Inc. (CRTD) projections and forecasts

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 16.7%. While earnings are projected to return -93.9% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

Creatd, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTD)’s Biggest Investors

Creatd, Inc. insiders own 33.58% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 5.19%, with the float percentage being 7.81%. Kepos Capital Lp is the largest shareholder of the company, while 17 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 200Thousand shares (or 1.82% of all shares), a total value of $860Thousand in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 132.33 Thousand shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 1.2% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $569.02 Thousand.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Creatd, Inc. (CRTD) shares are Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Mar 30, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund owns about 102,891 shares. This amounts to just over 0.94 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $442.43 Thousand market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 42.67 Thousand, or about 0.39% of the stock, which is worth about $141.67 Thousand.