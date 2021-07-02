Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV): Another Stock Investors Should Watch – Marketing Sentinel
Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV): Another Stock Investors Should Watch

During the last session, Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV)’s traded shares were 24,333,283, with the beta value of the company hitting 0. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $12.33, reflecting an intraday loss of -7.43% or -$0.99. The 52-week high for the CLOV share is $28.85, that puts it down -133.98% from that peak though still a striking +48.82% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $6.31. The company’s market capitalization is $5.01 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 79.3 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 58.37 Million shares over the past three months.

Clover Health Investments, Corp. (CLOV) received a consensus recommendation of Underweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.7. CLOV has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 2 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and no one recommend a Buy rating for it. 1 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.13.

Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV): Trading Information

Clover Health Investments, Corp. (CLOV) registered a -7.43% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 14.61% in intraday trading to $14.44 this Tuesday, Jun 29, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -10.59%, and it has moved by 59.51% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -26.48%. The short interest in Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV) is 40.46 Million shares and it means that shorts have 0.69 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $9.5, which implies a decline of -22.95% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $9 and $10 respectively. As a result, CLOV is trading at a discount of -18.9% off the target high and -27.01% off the low.

Clover Health Investments, Corp. (CLOV) projections and forecasts

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated 0%. While earnings are projected to return 0% in 2021, the next five years will return 32% per annum.

