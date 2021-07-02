Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Received A 16.68% Gain In 6 Months – Here’s What To Expect

During the recent session, Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)’s traded shares were 7,065,086, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.9. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $70.5, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.72% or -$0.51. The 52-week high for the C share is $80.29, that puts it down -13.89% from that peak though still a striking +42.57% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $40.49. The company’s market capitalization is $145.82 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 21.16 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 19.79 Million shares over the past three months.

Citigroup Inc. (C) received a consensus recommendation of Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.1. C has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 24 analysts who have looked at this stock. 8 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 15 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $2.03.

Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C): Trading Information

Citigroup Inc. (C) registered a -0.72% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 1.71% in intraday trading to $71.67 this Monday, Jun 28, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -1.55%, and it has moved by -11.79% in 30 days. Despite these dips, the overall price performance for the year is 14.24%. The short interest in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) is 28.32 Million shares and it means that shorts have 1.43 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $85.58, which implies an increase of 21.39% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $66 and $114 respectively. As a result, C is trading at a discount of 61.7% off the target high and -6.38% off the low.

Citigroup Inc. (C) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that Citigroup Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Citigroup Inc. (C) shares have gone up +16.68% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 86.68% against 34.6%. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 306% this quarter and then jump 26.4% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decline -4.2% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $17.63 Billion as predicted by 14 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 14 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $17.25 Billion by the end of September 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $19.12 Billion and $17.22 Billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to lessen by -7.8% and then jump by 0.2% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated -2.7%. While earnings are projected to return -41.1% in 2021, the next five years will return 31.8% per annum.

C Dividend Yield

Citigroup Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on July 14, 2021. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Citigroup Inc. is 2.04, with the dividend yield indicating at 2.93 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years. The average dividend yield of the company for the last 5 years is 2.23%.

Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)’s Biggest Investors

Citigroup Inc. insiders own 0.22% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 78.69%, with the float percentage being 78.86%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 2317 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 169.87 Million shares (or 8.22% of all shares), a total value of $12.36 Billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 160.2 Million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 7.75% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $11.65 Billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Citigroup Inc. (C) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund. Data provided on Mar 30, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 58,685,980 shares. This amounts to just over 2.84 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $4.27 Billion market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 42.74 Million, or about 2.07% of the stock, which is worth about $3.11 Billion.