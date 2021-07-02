Cinedigm Corp. (NASDAQ:CIDM): Can A Stock That’s Up 9.696% YTD Still Be Considered In Loss Territory?

During the last session, Cinedigm Corp. (NASDAQ:CIDM)’s traded shares were 4,643,231, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.81. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $1.27, reflecting an intraday loss of -1.55% or -$0.02. The 52-week high for the CIDM share is $2.49, that puts it down -96.06% from that peak though still a striking +64.57% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.45. The company’s market capitalization is $210.76 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 5.59 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 23.3 Million shares over the past three months.

Cinedigm Corp. (CIDM) received a consensus recommendation of Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2. CIDM has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 2 analysts who have looked at this stock. Neither of the analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 2 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.05.

Cinedigm Corp. (NASDAQ:CIDM): Trading Information

Cinedigm Corp. (CIDM) registered a -1.55% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 11.81% in intraday trading to $1.44 this Friday, Jun 25, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -8.63%, and it has moved by -19.62% in 30 days. Despite these dips, the overall price performance for the year is 96.96%. The short interest in Cinedigm Corp. (NASDAQ:CIDM) is 6.17 Million shares and it means that shorts have 0.26 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $3.25, which implies an increase of 155.91% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $3 and $3.5 respectively. As a result, CIDM is trading at a discount of 175.59% off the target high and 136.22% off the low.

Cinedigm Corp. (CIDM) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that Cinedigm Corp. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Cinedigm Corp. (CIDM) shares have gone up +103.43% during the last six months. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 37.5% this quarter and then jump 85.7% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decline -21.9% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $7.71 Million as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $12.41 Million by the end of August 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $7.74 Million and $6.02 Million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to lessen by -0.3% and then jump by 106.2% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 37.9%. While earnings are projected to return 21.6% in 2021, the next five years will return 10% per annum.

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

Cinedigm Corp. (NASDAQ:CIDM)’s Biggest Investors

Cinedigm Corp. insiders own 14.13% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 9.41%, with the float percentage being 10.95%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 44 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 4.73 Million shares (or 2.85% of all shares), a total value of $7.9 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 2.06 Million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 1.24% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $3.44 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Cinedigm Corp. (CIDM) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Mar 30, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 3,539,726 shares. This amounts to just over 2.13 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $5.91 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 962.6 Thousand, or about 0.58% of the stock, which is worth about $1.61 Million.