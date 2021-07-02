Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) At Current Prices: Is It Worth Investing In?

During the recent session, Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)’s traded shares were 1,425,291, with the beta value of the company hitting 0. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $80.48, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.2% or -$0.16. The 52-week high for the CHWY share is $120, that puts it down -49.11% from that peak though still a striking +43.77% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $45.25. The company’s market capitalization is $32.71 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 3.73 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 3.73 Million shares over the past three months.

Chewy, Inc. (CHWY) received a consensus recommendation of Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.1. CHWY has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 18 analysts who have looked at this stock. 6 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 11 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.01.

Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY): Trading Information

Chewy, Inc. (CHWY) registered a -0.2% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 4.15% in intraday trading to $83.94 this Tuesday, Jun 29, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 0.14%, and it has moved by 3.79% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -10.49%. The short interest in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) is 14.48 Million shares and it means that shorts have 3.88 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $100.64, which implies an increase of 25.05% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $71 and $133 respectively. As a result, CHWY is trading at a discount of 65.26% off the target high and -11.78% off the low.

Chewy, Inc. (CHWY) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that Chewy, Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Chewy, Inc. (CHWY) shares have jump down -12.67% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 11.11% against 8.6%. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 87.5% this quarter and then jump 75% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 25.2% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $2.17 Billion as predicted by 13 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 13 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $2.22 Billion by the end of October 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarter totaled $1.69 Billion. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 28.1%.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 22.9%. While earnings are projected to return 64.2% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)’s Biggest Investors

Chewy, Inc. insiders own 21.93% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 80.7%, with the float percentage being 103.37%. Morgan Stanley is the largest shareholder of the company, while 598 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 11.89 Million shares (or 11.4% of all shares), a total value of $1.01 Billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 7.55 Million shares, is of Baillie Gifford and Company’s that is approximately 7.24% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $639.48 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Chewy, Inc. (CHWY) shares are Vanguard U.S. Growth Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Feb 27, 2021 indicates that Vanguard U.S. Growth Fund owns about 4,608,762 shares. This amounts to just over 4.42 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $468.07 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.02 Million, or about 1.93% of the stock, which is worth about $170.82 Million.