Cerence Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNC) Is Worth Evaluating At $123.6

During the recent session, Cerence Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNC)’s traded shares were 2,330,143, with the beta value of the company hitting 0. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $123.6, reflecting an intraday gain of 13.84% or $15.03. The 52-week high for the CRNC share is $139, that puts it down -12.46% from that peak though still a striking +72.31% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $34.23. The company’s market capitalization is $4.65 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 653.25 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 443.35 Million shares over the past three months.

Cerence Inc. (CRNC) received a consensus recommendation of Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.9. CRNC has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 12 analysts who have looked at this stock. 2 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 2 suggest Overweight, and 8 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.54.

Cerence Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNC): Trading Information

Cerence Inc. (CRNC) registered a 13.84% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 4.49% in intraday trading to $127.8 this Friday, Jul 02, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 9.04%, and it has moved by 21.65% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 21.48%. The short interest in Cerence Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNC) is 4.51 Million shares and it means that shorts have 0.01 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $123.58, which implies a decline of -0.02% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $100 and $155 respectively. As a result, CRNC is trading at a discount of 25.4% off the target high and -19.09% off the low.

Cerence Inc. (CRNC) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that Cerence Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Cerence Inc. (CRNC) shares have gone up +6.04% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 39.29% against 9.5%. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 74.2% this quarter and then fall -13.1% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 18% compared to the previous financial year.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated 0%. While earnings are projected to return -120.6% in 2021, the next five years will return 15% per annum.

Cerence Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNC)’s Biggest Investors

Cerence Inc. insiders own 0.36% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 100.22%, with the float percentage being 100.58%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 432 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 3.52 Million shares (or 9.32% of all shares), a total value of $315.62 Million in shares.

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

The next largest institutional holding, with 3.33 Million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 8.8% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $298.11 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Cerence Inc. (CRNC) shares are Columbia Fds Ser Tr II-Columbia Seligman Technology & Information Fund and Franklin Custodian Funds-Dynatech Fund. Data provided on Feb 27, 2021 indicates that Columbia Fds Ser Tr II-Columbia Seligman Technology & Information Fund owns about 1,525,124 shares. This amounts to just over 4.03 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $169.62 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.5 Million, or about 3.97% of the stock, which is worth about $134.37 Million.