Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRB) Are Down -39.66% YTD, Predicting What To Expect Ahead

During the recent session, Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRB)’s traded shares were 1,913,988, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.64. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $1.26, reflecting an intraday gain of 7.69% or $0.09. The 52-week high for the CLRB share is $2.98, that puts it down -136.51% from that peak though still a striking +19.84% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.01. The company’s market capitalization is $66.01 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 753.23 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 563.63 Million shares over the past three months.

Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. (CLRB) received a consensus recommendation of Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.6. CLRB has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 4 analysts who have looked at this stock. Neither of the analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 4 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.11.

Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRB): Trading Information

Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. (CLRB) registered a 7.69% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 4.92% in intraday trading to $1.32 this Tuesday, Jun 29, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -1.18%, and it has moved by -24.85% in 30 days. Despite these dips, the overall price performance for the year is -39.66%. The short interest in Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRB) is 1.74 Million shares and it means that shorts have 0 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $6.23, which implies an increase of 394.44% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $3 and $10 respectively. As a result, CLRB is trading at a discount of 693.65% off the target high and 138.1% off the low.

Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. (CLRB) projections and forecasts

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 59.5%. While earnings are projected to return 58.5% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRB)’s Biggest Investors

Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. insiders own 9.54% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 38.81%, with the float percentage being 42.9%. Consonance Capital Management LP is the largest shareholder of the company, while 54 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 4.07 Million shares (or 7.73% of all shares), a total value of $6.56 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 2.19 Million shares, is of Sio Capital Management, LLC’s that is approximately 4.15% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $3.52 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. (CLRB) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Mar 30, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 1,203,237 shares. This amounts to just over 2.28 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $1.94 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 335.11 Thousand, or about 0.64% of the stock, which is worth about $539.53 Thousand.