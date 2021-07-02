Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE:CCL) On Thursday – Up 53.55 Percent From Lows, What To Expect Going Ahead?

During the recent session, Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE:CCL)’s traded shares were 12,757,870, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.33. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $26.07, reflecting an intraday loss of -1.1% or -$0.29. The 52-week high for the CCL share is $31.52, that puts it down -20.91% from that peak though still a striking +53.55% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $12.11. The company’s market capitalization is $31.05 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 29.77 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 28.04 Million shares over the past three months.

Carnival Corporation & plc (CCL) received a consensus recommendation of Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.6. CCL has a Sell rating from 5 analyst(s) out of 22 analysts who have looked at this stock. 8 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 8 recommend a Buy rating for it. 1 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$1.24.

Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE:CCL): Trading Information

Carnival Corporation & plc (CCL) registered a -1.1% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 5.45% in intraday trading to $27.53 this Monday, Jun 28, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -7.46%, and it has moved by -16.86% in 30 days. Despite these dips, the overall price performance for the year is 20.18%. The short interest in Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE:CCL) is 60.78 Million shares and it means that shorts have 2.17 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $28.28, which implies an increase of 8.48% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $14.7 and $41 respectively. As a result, CCL is trading at a discount of 57.27% off the target high and -43.61% off the low.

Carnival Corporation & plc (CCL) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that Carnival Corporation & plc has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Carnival Corporation & plc (CCL) shares have gone up +20.97% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at 24.1% against 35.7%. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 43.4% this quarter and then jump 48% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decline -35.9% compared to the previous financial year.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated -51%. While earnings are projected to return -405.7% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE:CCL)’s Biggest Investors

Carnival Corporation & plc insiders own 9.06% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 51.78%, with the float percentage being 56.94%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 1029 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 63.06 Million shares (or 6.48% of all shares), a total value of $1.37 Billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 50.83 Million shares, is of Public Investment Fund’s that is approximately 5.22% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $1.1 Billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Carnival Corporation & plc (CCL) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2020 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 15,653,429 shares. This amounts to just over 1.61 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $339.05 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 14.89 Million, or about 1.53% of the stock, which is worth about $322.58 Million.