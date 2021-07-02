Can You Get A Quick Recovery From The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) Given A -6.32% Drop From High?

During the recent session, The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW)’s traded shares were 1,897,951, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.06. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $71.83, reflecting an intraday loss of -2.37% or -$1.74. The 52-week high for the SCHW share is $76.37, that puts it down -6.32% from that peak though still a striking +54.53% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $32.66. The company’s market capitalization is $135.5 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 6.72 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 7.42 Million shares over the past three months.

The Charles Schwab Corporation (SCHW) received a consensus recommendation of Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.9. SCHW has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 19 analysts who have looked at this stock. 4 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 13 recommend a Buy rating for it. 1 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.76.

The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW): Trading Information

The Charles Schwab Corporation (SCHW) registered a -2.37% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 3.94% in intraday trading to $74.60 this Tuesday, Jun 29, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -2.87%, and it has moved by -4.36% in 30 days. Despite these dips, the overall price performance for the year is 35.11%. The short interest in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) is 16.45 Million shares and it means that shorts have 2.22 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $81.63, which implies an increase of 13.64% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $68 and $94 respectively. As a result, SCHW is trading at a discount of 30.86% off the target high and -5.33% off the low.

The Charles Schwab Corporation (SCHW) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that The Charles Schwab Corporation has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. The Charles Schwab Corporation (SCHW) shares have gone up +40.37% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 29.8% against 17.5%. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 40.7% this quarter and then jump 54.9% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 54.4% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $4.45 Billion as predicted by 12 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 12 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $4.48 Billion by the end of September 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarter totaled $2.45 Billion. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 81.6%.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 15.6%. While earnings are projected to return -20.6% in 2021, the next five years will return 17.71% per annum.

SCHW Dividend Yield

The Charles Schwab Corporation is due to release its next quarterly earnings between July 14 and July 19, 2021. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for The Charles Schwab Corporation is 0.72, with the dividend yield indicating at 0.98 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years. The average dividend yield of the company for the last 5 years is 1.12%.

The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW)’s Biggest Investors

The Charles Schwab Corporation insiders own 7.2% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 73.54%, with the float percentage being 79.24%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 1707 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 113.9 Million shares (or 6.3% of all shares), a total value of $7.42 Billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 107.78 Million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 5.96% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $7.02 Billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of The Charles Schwab Corporation (SCHW) shares are Dodge & Cox Stock Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Mar 30, 2021 indicates that Dodge & Cox Stock Fund owns about 47,588,400 shares. This amounts to just over 2.63 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $3.1 Billion market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 43.2 Million, or about 2.39% of the stock, which is worth about $2.82 Billion.