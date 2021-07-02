Can You Get A Quick Recovery From Pulse Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLSE) Given A -120.08% Drop From High?

During the last session, Pulse Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLSE)’s traded shares were 2,309,051, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.58. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $20.82, reflecting an intraday gain of 26.95% or $4.42. The 52-week high for the PLSE share is $45.82, that puts it down -120.08% from that peak though still a striking +57.93% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $8.76. The company’s market capitalization is $550.91 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 64.86 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 64.33 Million shares over the past three months.

Pulse Biosciences, Inc. (PLSE) received a consensus recommendation of Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2. PLSE has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 2 analysts who have looked at this stock. Neither of the analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 2 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.75.

Pulse Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLSE): Trading Information

Pulse Biosciences, Inc. (PLSE) registered a 26.95% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 14.67% in intraday trading to $24.40 this Thursday, Jul 01, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 12.72%, and it has moved by 10.98% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -12.74%. The short interest in Pulse Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLSE) is 1.35 Million shares and it means that shorts have 0.02 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $43, which implies an increase of 106.53% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $40 and $46 respectively. As a result, PLSE is trading at a discount of 120.94% off the target high and 92.12% off the low.

Pulse Biosciences, Inc. (PLSE) projections and forecasts

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated -57.1%. While earnings are projected to return 5.3% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

Pulse Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLSE)’s Biggest Investors

Pulse Biosciences, Inc. insiders own 52.21% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 12.57%, with the float percentage being 26.31%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 90 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 950.3 Thousand shares (or 3.59% of all shares), a total value of $22.5 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 656.14 Thousand shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 2.48% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $15.54 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Pulse Biosciences, Inc. (PLSE) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. Data provided on Mar 30, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 375,825 shares. This amounts to just over 1.42 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $8.9 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 328.08 Thousand, or about 1.24% of the stock, which is worth about $5.92 Million.