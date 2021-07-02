Can You Get A Quick Recovery From Inuvo, Inc. (NYSE:INUV) Given A -150% Drop From High?

During the last session, Inuvo, Inc. (NYSE:INUV)’s traded shares were 4,539,306, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.92. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.94, reflecting an intraday loss of -2.58% or -$0.03. The 52-week high for the INUV share is $2.35, that puts it down -150% from that peak though still a striking +67.02% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.31. The company’s market capitalization is $111.43 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.54 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.93 Million shares over the past three months.

Inuvo, Inc. (INUV) received a consensus recommendation of Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2. INUV has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. Neither of the analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.01.

Inuvo, Inc. (NYSE:INUV): Trading Information

Inuvo, Inc. (INUV) registered a -2.58% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 9.6% in intraday trading to $1.04 this Wednesday, Jun 30, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 12.4%, and it has moved by 23.71% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 107.6%. The short interest in Inuvo, Inc. (NYSE:INUV) is 3.77 Million shares and it means that shorts have 1.95 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $3, which implies an increase of 219.15% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $3 and $3 respectively. As a result, INUV is trading at a discount of 219.15% off the target high and 219.15% off the low.

Inuvo, Inc. (INUV) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that Inuvo, Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Inuvo, Inc. (INUV) shares have gone up +105.37% during the last six months. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 50% this quarter and then jump 100% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 28.9% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $12.13 Million as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $14.73 Million by the end of September 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarter totaled $7.59 Million. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 59.8%.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated -24.6%. While earnings are projected to return 15% in 2021, the next five years will return 30% per annum.

Inuvo, Inc. (NYSE:INUV)’s Biggest Investors

Inuvo, Inc. insiders own 13.34% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 17.5%, with the float percentage being 20.19%. Herald Investment Management Ltd is the largest shareholder of the company, while 44 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 5.29 Million shares (or 4.47% of all shares), a total value of $5.4 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 3.89 Million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 3.29% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $3.97 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Inuvo, Inc. (INUV) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Mar 30, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 2,561,715 shares. This amounts to just over 2.16 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $2.61 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.13 Million, or about 0.95% of the stock, which is worth about $1.15 Million.