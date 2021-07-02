Can You Get A Quick Recovery From ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) Given A -50.03% Drop From High?

During the last session, ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT)’s traded shares were 3,887,315, with the beta value of the company hitting 0. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $32.98, reflecting an intraday loss of -5.07% or -$1.76. The 52-week high for the CHPT share is $49.48, that puts it down -50.03% from that peak though still a striking +69.86% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $9.94. The company’s market capitalization is $10.1 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 5.96 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 6.33 Million shares over the past three months.
ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (CHPT) received a consensus recommendation of Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.7. CHPT has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 7 analysts who have looked at this stock. Neither of the analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 7 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.14.
ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT): Trading Information
ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (CHPT) registered a -5.07% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 10.53% in intraday trading to $36.86 this Tuesday, Jun 29, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 3.35%, and it has moved by 27.04% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -17.71%. The short interest in ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) is 11.59 Million shares and it means that shorts have 1.83 day(s) to cover.
The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $38.86, which implies an increase of 17.83% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $29 and $46 respectively. As a result, CHPT is trading at a discount of 39.48% off the target high and -12.07% off the low.
ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (CHPT) projections and forecasts
An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated 0%. While earnings are projected to return 93.4% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.