Can You Get A Quick Recovery From Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) Given A -80.02% Drop From High?

During the recent session, Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)’s traded shares were 1,943,202, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.02. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $197.1, reflecting an intraday loss of -2.16% or -$4.36. The 52-week high for the BIDU share is $354.82, that puts it down -80.02% from that peak though still a striking +41.78% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $114.75. The company’s market capitalization is $68.24 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 4.33 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 5.77 Million shares over the past three months.

Baidu, Inc. (BIDU) received a consensus recommendation of Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.9. BIDU has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 35 analysts who have looked at this stock. 4 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 29 recommend a Buy rating for it. 1 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $2.07.

Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU): Trading Information

Baidu, Inc. (BIDU) registered a -2.16% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 5.93% in intraday trading to $209.1 this Monday, Jun 28, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -2.9%, and it has moved by -0.55% in 30 days. Despite these dips, the overall price performance for the year is -9.01%. The short interest in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) is 6.83 Million shares and it means that shorts have 1.18 day(s) to cover.

Baidu, Inc. (BIDU) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that Baidu, Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Baidu, Inc. (BIDU) shares have jump down -8.27% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -8.37% against 5.2%. Yet analysts are winding down their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to decline -5% this quarter and then fall -24% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 21.3% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $4.8 Billion as predicted by 19 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 16 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $5.16 Billion by the end of September 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $3.84 Billion and $4.34 Billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 24.9% and then jump by 18.8% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated -7.3%. While earnings are projected to return 862.5% in 2021, the next five years will return 2.58% per annum.

Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)’s Biggest Investors

Baidu, Inc. insiders own 0.26% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 65.28%, with the float percentage being 65.44%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 1299 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 13.22 Million shares (or 4.66% of all shares), a total value of $2.88 Billion in shares.

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

The next largest institutional holding, with 9.84 Million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 3.47% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $2.14 Billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Baidu, Inc. (BIDU) shares are Vanguard/Primecap Fund and Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx. Data provided on Mar 30, 2021 indicates that Vanguard/Primecap Fund owns about 5,235,778 shares. This amounts to just over 1.85 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $1.14 Billion market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 3.63 Million, or about 1.28% of the stock, which is worth about $853.02 Million.