Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLIN): Another Stock Investors Should Watch

During the last session, Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLIN)’s traded shares were 80,325,699, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.98. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $5.75, reflecting an intraday gain of 33.72% or $1.45. The 52-week high for the BLIN share is $8.54, that puts it down -48.52% from that peak though still a striking +72.35% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.59. The company’s market capitalization is $37.1 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 17.3 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.28 Million shares over the past three months.

Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (BLIN) received a consensus recommendation of Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 0. BLIN has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. Neither of the analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.05.

Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLIN): Trading Information

Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (BLIN) registered a 33.72% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 32.67% in intraday trading to $8.54- this Wednesday, Jun 30, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 150%, and it has moved by 122.01% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 122.87%. The short interest in Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLIN) is 374.04 Million shares and it means that shorts have 164.05 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $5.25, which implies a decline of -8.7% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $5.25 and $5.25 respectively. As a result, BLIN is trading at a discount of -8.7% off the target high and -8.7% off the low.

Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (BLIN) projections and forecasts

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $3.25 Million as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $3.91 Million by the end of September 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $2.63 Million and $2.71 Million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 23.5% and then jump by 44.5% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 77.3%. While earnings are projected to return 92.8% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLIN)’s Biggest Investors

Bridgeline Digital, Inc. insiders own 0.93% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 21.08%, with the float percentage being 21.28%. AWM Investment Company, Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 17 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 241.94 Thousand shares (or 3.75% of all shares), a total value of $699.19 Thousand in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 177.42 Thousand shares, is of AIGH Capital Management LLC’s that is approximately 2.75% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $512.74 Thousand.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (BLIN) shares are Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Fund. Data provided on Mar 30, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund owns about 70,744 shares. This amounts to just over 1.1 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $204.45 Thousand market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 48.1 Thousand, or about 0.75% of the stock, which is worth about $139.01 Thousand.