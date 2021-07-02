Boxlight Corporation (NASDAQ:BOXL) At Current Prices: Is It Worth Investing In?

During the last session, Boxlight Corporation (NASDAQ:BOXL)’s traded shares were 1,983,507, with the beta value of the company hitting 3.65. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $2.32, reflecting an intraday loss of -3.73% or -$0.09. The 52-week high for the BOXL share is $4.65, that puts it down -100.43% from that peak though still a striking +63.1% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.856. The company’s market capitalization is $131.75 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.98 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 3.61 Million shares over the past three months.

Boxlight Corporation (BOXL) received a consensus recommendation of Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2. BOXL has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 2 analysts who have looked at this stock. Neither of the analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 2 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.06.

Boxlight Corporation (NASDAQ:BOXL): Trading Information

Boxlight Corporation (BOXL) registered a -3.73% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 11.45% in intraday trading to $2.62- this Monday, Jun 28, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -9.73%, and it has moved by -8.3% in 30 days. Despite these dips, the overall price performance for the year is 51.63%. The short interest in Boxlight Corporation (NASDAQ:BOXL) is 4.56 Million shares and it means that shorts have 1.26 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $6, which implies an increase of 158.62% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $6 and $6 respectively. As a result, BOXL is trading at a discount of 158.62% off the target high and 158.62% off the low.

Boxlight Corporation (BOXL) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that Boxlight Corporation has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Boxlight Corporation (BOXL) shares have gone up +45% during the last six months. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 25% this quarter and then jump 90% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 186.1% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $40.26 Million as predicted by 2 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 2 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $48.83 Million by the end of September 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarter totaled $7.83 Million. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 414.3%.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated -0.1%. While earnings are projected to return 55.6% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

Boxlight Corporation (NASDAQ:BOXL)’s Biggest Investors

Boxlight Corporation insiders own 21.06% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 11.26%, with the float percentage being 14.26%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 34 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 1.81 Million shares (or 3.18% of all shares), a total value of $4.57 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 1.36 Million shares, is of Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.’s that is approximately 2.4% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $3.45 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Boxlight Corporation (BOXL) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Mar 30, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 1,067,361 shares. This amounts to just over 1.88 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $2.7 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 665.24 Thousand, or about 1.17% of the stock, which is worth about $1.68 Million.