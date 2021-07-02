Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX): Can A Stock That’s Up 4.947% YTD Still Be Considered In Loss Territory?

During the recent session, Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX)’s traded shares were 1,608,702, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.26. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $26.99, reflecting an intraday gain of 1.26% or $0.34. The 52-week high for the BOX share is $27.41, that puts it down -1.56% from that peak though still a striking +44.16% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $15.07. The company’s market capitalization is $4.39 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 3.96 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.97 Million shares over the past three months.

Box, Inc. (BOX) received a consensus recommendation of Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.2. BOX has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 9 analysts who have looked at this stock. 2 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 5 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.17.

Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX): Trading Information

Box, Inc. (BOX) registered a 1.26% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 1.57% in intraday trading to $27.41 this Friday, Jul 02, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 7.02%, and it has moved by 9.99% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 49.47%. The short interest in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) is 12.6 Million shares and it means that shorts have 4.24 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $26.33, which implies a decline of -2.45% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $19 and $30 respectively. As a result, BOX is trading at a discount of 11.15% off the target high and -29.6% off the low.

Box, Inc. (BOX) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that Box, Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Box, Inc. (BOX) shares have gone up +46.03% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 8.57% against 1.8%. Yet analysts are winding down their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to decline -5.6% this quarter and then fall -5% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 10.2% compared to the previous financial year.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 30.1%. While earnings are projected to return 71.5% in 2021, the next five years will return 8% per annum.

Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX)’s Biggest Investors

Box, Inc. insiders own 2.32% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 84.29%, with the float percentage being 86.3%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 401 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 18.4 Million shares (or 11.31% of all shares), a total value of $422.58 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 13.65 Million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 8.38% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $313.37 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Box, Inc. (BOX) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund. Data provided on Mar 30, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 4,217,390 shares. This amounts to just over 2.59 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $96.83 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 3.68 Million, or about 2.26% of the stock, which is worth about $84.43 Million.