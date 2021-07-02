Boom Or Bust: Where Does Wunong Net Technology Company Limited (WNW) Stock Go From Here?

Wunong Net Technology Company Limited (WNW) received a consensus recommendation of 0 from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 0. WNW has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 0 analysts who have looked at this stock. Neither of the analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and no one recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight.

Wunong Net Technology Company Limited (NASDAQ:WNW): Trading Information

Wunong Net Technology Company Limited (WNW) registered a 24.24% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 16.33% in intraday trading to $9.80- this Thursday, Jul 01, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 23.31%, and it has moved by 16.81% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -78.15%. The short interest in Wunong Net Technology Company Limited (NASDAQ:WNW) is 722.87 Million shares and it means that shorts have 0.94 day(s) to cover.

Wunong Net Technology Company Limited (WNW) projections and forecasts

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated 0%. While earnings are projected to return 0% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

Wunong Net Technology Company Limited (NASDAQ:WNW)’s Biggest Investors

Wunong Net Technology Company Limited insiders own 73% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 0.16%, with the float percentage being 0.6%. Millennium Management LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 6 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 16.54 Thousand shares (or 0.07% of all shares), a total value of $167.03 Thousand in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 13.86 Thousand shares, is of Geode Capital Management, LLC’s that is approximately 0.06% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $139.94 Thousand.