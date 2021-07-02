Boom Or Bust: Where Does TAT Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:TATT) Stock Go From Here?

During the recent session, TAT Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:TATT)’s traded shares were 30,841,977, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.76. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $8.49, reflecting an intraday gain of 43.3% or $2.56. The 52-week high for the TATT share is $10.44, that puts it down -22.97% from that peak though still a striking +59.95% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $3.4. The company’s market capitalization is $74.02 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 521Million shares, and the average trade volume was 91.97 Million shares over the past three months.

TAT Technologies Ltd. (TATT) received a consensus recommendation of 0 from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 0. TATT has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 0 analysts who have looked at this stock. Neither of the analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and no one recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.

TAT Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:TATT): Trading Information

TAT Technologies Ltd. (TATT) registered a 43.3% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 18.97% in intraday trading to $10.44 this Friday, Jul 02, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 45.61%, and it has moved by 49.73% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 86.75%. The short interest in TAT Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:TATT) is 11.19 Million shares and it means that shorts have 0.12 day(s) to cover.

TAT Technologies Ltd. (TATT) projections and forecasts

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated -21%. While earnings are projected to return -345.3% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

TAT Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:TATT)’s Biggest Investors

TAT Technologies Ltd. insiders own 1.74% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 68.91%, with the float percentage being 70.13%. Renaissance Technologies, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 10 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 249.6 Thousand shares (or 2.81% of all shares), a total value of $1.28 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 154.27 Thousand shares, is of Phoenix Holdings Ltd.’s that is approximately 1.74% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $792.93 Thousand.