Boom Or Bust: Where Does Senmiao Technology Limited (NASDAQ:AIHS) Stock Go From Here?

During the last session, Senmiao Technology Limited (NASDAQ:AIHS)’s traded shares were 3,542,576, with the beta value of the company hitting 0. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $1.06, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.95% or $0.01. The 52-week high for the AIHS share is $2.35, that puts it down -121.7% from that peak though still a striking +64.91% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.372. The company’s market capitalization is $58.73 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.57 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.38 Million shares over the past three months.
>> 7 Top Picks for the Post-Pandemic Economy <<
Senmiao Technology Limited (AIHS) received a consensus recommendation of 0 from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 0. AIHS has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 0 analysts who have looked at this stock. Neither of the analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and no one recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight.
Senmiao Technology Limited (NASDAQ:AIHS): Trading Information
Senmiao Technology Limited (AIHS) registered a 0.95% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 21.48% in intraday trading to $1.35 this Wednesday, Jun 30, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 8.16%, and it has moved by 25.89% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -0.93%. The short interest in Senmiao Technology Limited (NASDAQ:AIHS) is 217.01 Million shares and it means that shorts have 157.25 day(s) to cover.
Senmiao Technology Limited (AIHS) projections and forecasts
An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated 0%. While earnings are projected to return -145.1% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.
Senmiao Technology Limited (NASDAQ:AIHS)’s Biggest Investors
Senmiao Technology Limited insiders own 25.88% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 0.75%, with the float percentage being 1.02%. HRT Financial LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 8 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 122.43 Thousand shares (or 0.25% of all shares), a total value of $171.41 Thousand in shares.
The next largest institutional holding, with 95.5 Thousand shares, is of Two Sigma Advisers, LP’s that is approximately 0.19% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $133.7 Thousand.