Boom Or Bust: Where Does Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEEL) Stock Go From Here?

During the last session, Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEEL)’s traded shares were 12,794,815, with the beta value of the company hitting 3.01. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $2.85, reflecting an intraday gain of 7.95% or $0.21. The 52-week high for the SEEL share is $6.6, that puts it down -131.58% from that peak though still a striking +80.35% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.56. The company’s market capitalization is $291.36 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 5.13 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 5.04 Million shares over the past three months.

Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (SEEL) received a consensus recommendation of Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2. SEEL has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 6 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 5 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.13.

Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEEL): Trading Information

Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (SEEL) registered a 7.95% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 8.06% in intraday trading to $3.10- this Thursday, Jul 01, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 3.26%, and it has moved by -14.93% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 80.38%. The short interest in Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEEL) is 3.62 Million shares and it means that shorts have 0.72 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $9.5, which implies an increase of 233.33% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $4 and $15 respectively. As a result, SEEL is trading at a discount of 426.32% off the target high and 40.35% off the low.

Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (SEEL) projections and forecasts

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 67.3%. While earnings are projected to return 83.1% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEEL)’s Biggest Investors

Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. insiders own 4.85% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 26.52%, with the float percentage being 27.87%. Invesco Ltd. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 76 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 3.46 Million shares (or 4.41% of all shares), a total value of $17.29 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 2.92 Million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 3.72% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $14.58 Million.

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (SEEL) shares are Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on May 30, 2021 indicates that Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF owns about 3,194,254 shares. This amounts to just over 4.06 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $9.84 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.74 Million, or about 2.21% of the stock, which is worth about $8.68 Million.