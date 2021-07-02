Boom Or Bust: Where Does Roblox Corporation (NYSE:RBLX) Stock Go From Here?

During the recent session, Roblox Corporation (NYSE:RBLX)’s traded shares were 2,538,137, with the beta value of the company hitting 0. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $85.67, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.17% or -$0.15. The 52-week high for the RBLX share is $103.87, that puts it down -21.24% from that peak though still a striking +29.38% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $60.5. The company’s market capitalization is $48.93 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 8.88 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 11.1 Million shares over the past three months.

Roblox Corporation (RBLX) received a consensus recommendation of Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.7. RBLX has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 8 analysts who have looked at this stock. Neither of the analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 3 suggest Overweight, and 5 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.23.

Roblox Corporation (NYSE:RBLX): Trading Information

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $91.86, which implies an increase of 7.23% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $85 and $103 respectively. As a result, RBLX is trading at a discount of 20.23% off the target high and -0.78% off the low.

Roblox Corporation (RBLX) projections and forecasts

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated 0%. While earnings are projected to return -256.8% in 2021, the next five years will return 1.1% per annum.

Roblox Corporation (NYSE:RBLX)’s Biggest Investors

Roblox Corporation insiders own 3.84% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 72.03%, with the float percentage being 74.9%. Meritech Capital Associates V, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 362 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 45.8 Million shares (or 8.87% of all shares), a total value of $2.97 Billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 40.43 Million shares, is of Tiger Global Management, LLC’s that is approximately 7.83% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $2.62 Billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Roblox Corporation (RBLX) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Price (T.Rowe) Global Technology Fund. Data provided on Mar 30, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 5,590,527 shares. This amounts to just over 1.08 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $362.43 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 3.91 Million, or about 0.76% of the stock, which is worth about $253.38 Million.