Boom Or Bust: Where Does Qutoutiao Inc. (NASDAQ:QTT) Stock Go From Here?

During the recent session, Qutoutiao Inc. (NASDAQ:QTT)’s traded shares were 1,429,568, with the beta value of the company hitting 0. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $1.77, reflecting an intraday loss of -3.28% or -$0.06. The 52-week high for the QTT share is $5.64, that puts it down -218.64% from that peak though still a striking +13.56% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.53. The company’s market capitalization is $507.42 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.06 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.68 Million shares over the past three months.

Qutoutiao Inc. (NASDAQ:QTT): Trading Information

Qutoutiao Inc. (QTT) registered a -3.28% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 11.53% in intraday trading to $1.995 this Monday, Jun 28, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -9.49%, and it has moved by -14.32% in 30 days. Despite these dips, the overall price performance for the year is 11.01%. The short interest in Qutoutiao Inc. (NASDAQ:QTT) is 9.24 Million shares and it means that shorts have 5.5 day(s) to cover.

Qutoutiao Inc. (QTT) projections and forecasts

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $199.69 Million as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $221.05 Million by the end of August 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarter totaled $201.62 Million. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to lessen by -1%.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated 0%. While earnings are projected to return 60.2% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

Qutoutiao Inc. (NASDAQ:QTT)’s Biggest Investors

Qutoutiao Inc. insiders own 10.34% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 5.86%, with the float percentage being 6.54%. Credit Suisse AG is the largest shareholder of the company, while 52 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 2.45 Million shares (or 1.43% of all shares), a total value of $5.6 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 1.32 Million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 0.77% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $3.03 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Qutoutiao Inc. (QTT) shares are Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk and Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx. Data provided on Jan 30, 2021 indicates that Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk owns about 1,468,225 shares. This amounts to just over 0.86 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $4.49 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.37 Million, or about 0.8% of the stock, which is worth about $4.19 Million.